Overview

Dr. Domenic Marini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Marini works at Palm Coast Cardiovascular Institute Pl. in Palm Coast, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.