Dr. Marini accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domenic Marini, MD
Overview
Dr. Domenic Marini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Marini works at
Locations
Palm Coast Cardiovascular Institute Pl.19 Old Kings Rd N Ste C101, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 446-6540
Select Specialty Hospital-daytona Beach301 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 446-6540
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marini is a caring (old fashioned in many ways) doctor who truly does care about his patients. He is thorough and saw me through some rough times. He is truly my favorite doctor I have ever gone to and am so thankful I have him as my doctor. He also treats my husband who has the very same opinion. Advent Hospital is fortunate to have him in their hospital.
About Dr. Domenic Marini, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1184688251
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marini works at
Dr. Marini has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Marini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.