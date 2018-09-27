Overview of Dr. Domenic Sica, MD

Dr. Domenic Sica, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Sica works at Sme Inc Usa in Richmond, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.