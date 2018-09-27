See All Nephrologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Domenic Sica, MD

Nephrology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Domenic Sica, MD

Dr. Domenic Sica, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Sica works at Sme Inc Usa in Richmond, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sica's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sme Inc Usa
    417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 828-2223
  2. 2
    Vcumcv Physicians - Mayland Clinic
    3470 MAYLAND CT, Henrico, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 527-4538

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 27, 2018
    I have been seeing Doctor Sica for 8 years and he is wonderful! In addition to being extremely knowledgeable he truly cares for his patients. I have referred friends to him and they were very satisfied with his care as well.
    Sep 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Domenic Sica, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932282811
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Domenic Sica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sica has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sica has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sica.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

