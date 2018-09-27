Dr. Domenic Sica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domenic Sica, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Sica's Office Locations
Sme Inc Usa417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-2223
Vcumcv Physicians - Mayland Clinic3470 MAYLAND CT, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 527-4538
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Doctor Sica for 8 years and he is wonderful! In addition to being extremely knowledgeable he truly cares for his patients. I have referred friends to him and they were very satisfied with his care as well.
About Dr. Domenic Sica, MD
- Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sica has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sica has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.