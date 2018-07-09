Dr. Strazzulla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domenic Strazzulla, MD
Overview of Dr. Domenic Strazzulla, MD
Dr. Domenic Strazzulla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Strazzulla works at
Dr. Strazzulla's Office Locations
Domenic M. Strazzulla MD PC500 Congress St Ste 1A1, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 770-1505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful caring physician. Great skill and knowledge. Performed two cataract surgeries for me with great success and wonderful care. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Domenic Strazzulla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1609859990
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strazzulla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strazzulla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strazzulla works at
Dr. Strazzulla has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strazzulla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Strazzulla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strazzulla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strazzulla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strazzulla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.