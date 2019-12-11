See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Avon, CT
Dr. Domenic Zambuto, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5.0 (25)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Domenic Zambuto, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Zambuto works at Vein Institute in Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vein Institute
    51 E Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 426-5554
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 11, 2019
    I knew I made the right decision to have Dr. Zambuto at Vein Clinic treat my vein issues rather than another prominently known doctor the very first time I stepped into their office. It was not only how Dr. Zambuto reassured me and explained the procedures or how he patiently answered all my questions but the way he treated all his staff that reassured me that he was the guy for the job. Any doctor that takes the time to genuinely treat his staff with kindness, respect, and patience would definitely treat me and my issues with the same kind of attention. And I was right. Happy doctor, happy staff, happy patient! Though the treatments have been a fairly long process of several months and at times painful, Dr. Zambuto and his team have been fantastic. I have to admit, even when I didn't look forward to some of the treatments, I always looked forward to seeing everyone there. I couldn't imagine going elsewhere.
    SM — Dec 11, 2019
    About Dr. Domenic Zambuto, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zambuto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zambuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zambuto has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zambuto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zambuto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zambuto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zambuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zambuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

