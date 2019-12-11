Dr. Zambuto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domenic Zambuto, MD
Overview
Dr. Domenic Zambuto, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Locations
Vein Institute51 E Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (203) 426-5554Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I knew I made the right decision to have Dr. Zambuto at Vein Clinic treat my vein issues rather than another prominently known doctor the very first time I stepped into their office. It was not only how Dr. Zambuto reassured me and explained the procedures or how he patiently answered all my questions but the way he treated all his staff that reassured me that he was the guy for the job. Any doctor that takes the time to genuinely treat his staff with kindness, respect, and patience would definitely treat me and my issues with the same kind of attention. And I was right. Happy doctor, happy staff, happy patient! Though the treatments have been a fairly long process of several months and at times painful, Dr. Zambuto and his team have been fantastic. I have to admit, even when I didn't look forward to some of the treatments, I always looked forward to seeing everyone there. I couldn't imagine going elsewhere.
About Dr. Domenic Zambuto, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669458766
Education & Certifications
- Newton Wellesley Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zambuto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zambuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zambuto has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zambuto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zambuto speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zambuto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zambuto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zambuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zambuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.