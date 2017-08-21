Dr. Domenica Barritta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barritta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domenica Barritta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Domenica Barritta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from SOURCE VITAL COLLEGE OF HOLISTIC STUDIES.
Dr. Barritta works at
Locations
Nj Gastro LLC24 Merchant St, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 344-4787
Stat Medical Services989 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 823-8555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mom and I have seen Dr. D. Barritta for years. Very friendly and bedside manner wonderful. High energy is her personality. Highly recommend to neighbors and friends.
About Dr. Domenica Barritta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Italian
- 1063428878
Education & Certifications
- SOURCE VITAL COLLEGE OF HOLISTIC STUDIES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barritta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barritta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barritta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barritta speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Barritta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barritta.
