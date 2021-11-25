Overview of Dr. Domenick Acquista, MD

Dr. Domenick Acquista, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St George',S University|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Acquista works at NYC Foot Care, PC in Jamaica, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.