Overview of Dr. Domenick Calise, DPM

Dr. Domenick Calise, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, Adventhealth Zephyrhills and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Calise works at Total Foot and Ankle of Tampa Bay in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Zephyrhills, FL and Ruskin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.