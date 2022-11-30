Dr. Domenick Sisto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domenick Sisto, MD
Overview of Dr. Domenick Sisto, MD
Dr. Domenick Sisto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Sisto works at
Dr. Sisto's Office Locations
-
1
Los Angeles Orthopaedic Institute4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 615, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 905-2222Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 38660 Medical Center Dr Ste A250, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 267-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sisto?
Dr. S. He is excellent not only as a surgeon, he is an empathic being, he is friendly, he takes the time to answer the patient's questions and at the same time explains what is happening with the patient's problem. I admire him, respect him and bless him always.
About Dr. Domenick Sisto, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568427029
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orth Clin
- Hospital Spec Surgery
- Yale New Haven
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sisto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sisto accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sisto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sisto works at
Dr. Sisto has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sisto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sisto speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.