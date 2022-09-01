Overview of Dr. Domenico Savatta, MD

Dr. Domenico Savatta, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Savatta works at Urology Group of New Jersey in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Rahway, NJ and Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.