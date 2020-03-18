Overview of Dr. Dominador Laynes III, MD

Dr. Dominador Laynes III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Laynes III works at DOMINADOR V LAYNES III MD in Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.