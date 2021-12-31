Overview

Dr. Domingo Gonzalez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Houston Metropolitan Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.