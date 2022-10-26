See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Domingo Nunez, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Domingo Nunez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Nunez works at Mount Sinai St Luke s in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai St Luke s
    1111 Amsterdam Ave # Babcock, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai West
    1000 10th Ave # 3, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Diseases
Breast Lump
Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hepatectomy
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Abscess
Laparotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Disease
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wound Repair
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Wonderful surgeon! Very pleased with office visits/communication also.
    JJS — Oct 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Domingo Nunez, MD
    About Dr. Domingo Nunez, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1023027463
    Education & Certifications

    • Toronto Genl Hosp|Toronto Genl Hospital
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Domingo Nunez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nunez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nunez works at Mount Sinai St Luke s in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nunez’s profile.

    Dr. Nunez has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nunez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.