Overview

Dr. Domingo Nunez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Nunez works at Mount Sinai St Luke s in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.