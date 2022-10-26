Dr. Domingo Nunez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domingo Nunez, MD
Overview
Dr. Domingo Nunez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai St Luke s1111 Amsterdam Ave # Babcock, New York, NY 10025 Directions
-
2
Mount Sinai West1000 10th Ave # 3, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful surgeon! Very pleased with office visits/communication also.
About Dr. Domingo Nunez, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1023027463
Education & Certifications
- Toronto Genl Hosp|Toronto Genl Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
