Dr. Domingo Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Domingo Tan, MD
Dr. Domingo Tan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Health Care P.l.l.c.6100 Harris Pkwy Ste 270, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 433-5658
-
2
Fort Worth Office1001 College Ave Ste B, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-6012
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had emergency surgery and he took care of me made sure I was okay and I recovered nice thank you Dr Tan
About Dr. Domingo Tan, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1982621595
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.