Dr. Dominic Brandy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Brandy, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominic Brandy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.
Dr. Brandy works at
Locations
-
1
The Skin Center2275 Swallow Hill Rd Ste 2500, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 429-9115
- 2 11279 Perry Hwy Ste 315, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 429-1151
-
3
The Skin Center Medical Spa806 S Aiken Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 621-5115Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brandy?
Staff is knowledgeable and helpful. Kim was great. Dr. Brandy helped set my mind at ease and I am very happy with the procedure.
About Dr. Dominic Brandy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1417019613
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- St Francis Genl Hosp
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- University of Pittsburgh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandy works at
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.