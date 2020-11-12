See All Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Dominic Brandy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (58)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dominic Brandy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.

Dr. Brandy works at The Skin Center in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Skin Center
    2275 Swallow Hill Rd Ste 2500, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 429-9115
  2. 2
    11279 Perry Hwy Ste 315, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 429-1151
  3. 3
    The Skin Center Medical Spa
    806 S Aiken Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 621-5115
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Treatment frequency



Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 58 ratings
Patient Ratings (58)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(11)
Leave a review

Nov 12, 2020
Staff is knowledgeable and helpful. Kim was great. Dr. Brandy helped set my mind at ease and I am very happy with the procedure.
About Dr. Dominic Brandy, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417019613
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Saint Francis Medical Center
Internship
  • St Francis Genl Hosp
Medical Education
  • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
Undergraduate School
  • University of Pittsburgh
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dominic Brandy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brandy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

58 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

