Overview of Dr. Dominic Buzzacco, MD

Dr. Dominic Buzzacco, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Buzzacco works at Midwest Retina Inc. in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.