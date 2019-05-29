Dr. Dominic Cammarano III, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cammarano III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Cammarano III, DO
Overview of Dr. Dominic Cammarano III, DO
Dr. Dominic Cammarano III, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Cammarano III works at
Dr. Cammarano III's Office Locations
-
1
Reading Ob-gyn P. C.3701 Perkiomen Ave, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 779-6550
-
2
Reading Midwife Center for Womens Wellness LLC949 New Holland Rd, Reading, PA 19607 Directions (610) 777-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cammarano III?
I am currently pregnant with my second child, both him and his staff are wonderful. Very informative and will answer any questions you have. They made me feel very comfortable and they go according to your birth plan, which i also love. They're great!
About Dr. Dominic Cammarano III, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1053306373
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cammarano III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cammarano III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cammarano III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cammarano III has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Cervicitis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cammarano III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cammarano III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cammarano III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cammarano III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cammarano III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.