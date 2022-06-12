Overview of Dr. Dominic Carreira, MD

Dr. Dominic Carreira, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Carreira works at Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.