Dr. Dominic Cefali, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Newburgh, IN
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dominic Cefali, MD

Dr. Dominic Cefali, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine|Indiana University Medical School, Indianapolis, In and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and The Heart Hospital At Deaconess Gateway.

Dr. Cefali works at Deaconess Heart Group in Newburgh, IN with other offices in Henderson, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Heart Defect Repair and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cefali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Heart Group
    4015 Gateway Blvd Ste 2120, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 464-9133
  2. 2
    Heart Group Pscthe
    1138 N ELM ST, Henderson, KY 42420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 827-8811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Deaconess Gateway Hospital
  • Deaconess Henderson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • The Heart Hospital At Deaconess Gateway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 24, 2017
    Felt very comfortable going "under the knife". He communicates well, from my experience, and others feedback, very thorough and highly skilled.
    Evansville, IN — Nov 24, 2017
    About Dr. Dominic Cefali, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588638639
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University Medical Center, Indianapolis, In|IU Health University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, In
    Residency
    Internship
    • IU Health Methodist
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine|Indiana University Medical School, Indianapolis, In
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dominic Cefali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cefali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cefali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cefali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cefali has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Heart Defect Repair and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cefali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cefali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cefali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cefali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cefali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

