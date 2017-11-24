Dr. Dominic Cefali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cefali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Cefali, MD
Overview of Dr. Dominic Cefali, MD
Dr. Dominic Cefali, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine|Indiana University Medical School, Indianapolis, In and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and The Heart Hospital At Deaconess Gateway.
Dr. Cefali works at
Dr. Cefali's Office Locations
The Heart Group4015 Gateway Blvd Ste 2120, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 464-9133
Heart Group Pscthe1138 N ELM ST, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (270) 827-8811
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Gateway Hospital
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- The Heart Hospital At Deaconess Gateway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Felt very comfortable going "under the knife". He communicates well, from my experience, and others feedback, very thorough and highly skilled.
About Dr. Dominic Cefali, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1588638639
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center, Indianapolis, In|IU Health University
- Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, In
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana U, School of Medicine|Indiana University Medical School, Indianapolis, In
Dr. Cefali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cefali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cefali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cefali works at
Dr. Cefali has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Heart Defect Repair and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cefali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cefali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cefali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cefali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cefali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.