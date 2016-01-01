Dr. Dominic Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dominic Chu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.
Virginias Total Care Medical Group850 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 300, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 913-9887
- 2 2707 E Valley Blvd Ste 106, West Covina, CA 91792 Directions (626) 913-9887
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1811059371
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.