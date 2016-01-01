See All Family Doctors in Naperville, IL
Dr. Dominic Costabile

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dominic Costabile is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University.

Dr. Costabile works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
101 E 75th St Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60565
(630) 225-2663
  2. 2
    highland medical building
    highland medical building
2340 S Highland Ave Ste 370, Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 988-8601

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • We do not accept health insurance

    About Dr. Dominic Costabile

    Family Medicine
    39 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1629043195
    Education & Certifications

    MacNeal Hospital
    Chicago Osteo Med Center
    Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    University of Illinois at Chicago
