Dr. Dominic Costabile
Overview
Dr. Dominic Costabile is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University.
Dr. Costabile works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group101 E 75th St Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60565 Directions (630) 225-2663
highland medical building2340 S Highland Ave Ste 370, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 988-8601
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dominic Costabile
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- MacNeal Hospital
- Chicago Osteo Med Center
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- University of Illinois at Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costabile accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costabile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costabile works at
Dr. Costabile speaks Italian.
