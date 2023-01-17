Overview of Dr. Dominic Cusumano, MD

Dr. Dominic Cusumano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Cusumano works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.