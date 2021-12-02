Dr. Dominic Dekeratry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dekeratry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Dekeratry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dominic Dekeratry, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They completed their fellowship with Scott and White Memorial Hospital
Dr. Dekeratry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Texas Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2220, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 503-4948
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dekeratry?
Dr. Dekeratry &his whole team are the best in Central TX, maybe even in all of TX. My husband went to a different hospital ER with COVID, 103.3 fever extremely low oxygen levels & pneumonia. They sent him home with oxygen & did nothing else. They were so cold, insensitive & basically told us they wouldn’t doing anything else unless he had needed to be intubated. 3 days later he was even worse, we were so scared to go back there. A friend of mine told us how amazing Dr. D was at St. Davids when her husband had COVID. From the moment we arrived at St. David’s the care was like night and day. They immediately started every test & treatment possible. We knew we were in good hands. Once Dr. D came in and discussed the results and treatment we thanked the Lord for St. David’s and Dr. D and his whole team. After 5 days in the ICU & 4 more on the med surge floor my husband is alive & home. We along with Central Texas are so fortunate to have this facility here. We will never go anywhere else.
About Dr. Dominic Dekeratry, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1326007816
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dekeratry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dekeratry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dekeratry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dekeratry works at
Dr. Dekeratry has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dekeratry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Dekeratry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekeratry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dekeratry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dekeratry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.