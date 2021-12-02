See All Cardiologists in Georgetown, TX
Dr. Dominic Dekeratry, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.4 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dominic Dekeratry, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They completed their fellowship with Scott and White Memorial Hospital

Dr. Dekeratry works at Central Texas Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Texas Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2220, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-4948

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryoablation Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Electrocautery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemoptysis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Severe Asthma Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Dominic Dekeratry, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326007816
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scott and White Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dominic Dekeratry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dekeratry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dekeratry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dekeratry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dekeratry works at Central Texas Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Georgetown, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dekeratry’s profile.

    Dr. Dekeratry has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dekeratry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Dekeratry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekeratry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dekeratry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dekeratry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

