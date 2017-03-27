Overview of Dr. Dominic Demello, MD

Dr. Dominic Demello, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Demello works at Enfield Medical Associates in Enfield, CT with other offices in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.