Overview

Dr. Dominic Fano, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Fano works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.