Overview of Dr. Dominic Ferrera, MD

Dr. Dominic Ferrera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med U of Guadalajara and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Ferrera works at Dominic N. Ferrera MD Inc. in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.