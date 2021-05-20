Dr. Dominic Ferrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Ferrera, MD
Overview of Dr. Dominic Ferrera, MD
Dr. Dominic Ferrera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med U of Guadalajara and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.
Dr. Ferrera works at
Dr. Ferrera's Office Locations
-
1
Dominic N. Ferrera MD Inc.1 Ross Park Blvd Ste 103, Steubenville, OH 43952 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferrera?
Dr. Ferrara was fantastic. He is very knowledgeable and informative. Also his entire staff are great.
About Dr. Dominic Ferrera, MD
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1356416507
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- UMDNJ-Newark
- Regina Genl Hosp
- Med U of Guadalajara
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ferrera using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ferrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrera works at
Dr. Ferrera has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferrera speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.