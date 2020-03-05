Dr. Dominic Filardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Filardi, MD
Overview of Dr. Dominic Filardi, MD
Dr. Dominic Filardi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their residency with North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery
Dr. Filardi's Office Locations
Northwell Health1615 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 487-9454
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Oncology at Lake Success450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 487-9454
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Filardi did my surgery and was amazing! I feel so much better! He is kind and wonderful! I can't say enough great things about him!
About Dr. Dominic Filardi, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Filardi has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Filardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Filardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.