Dr. Gomez-Leonardelli accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominic Gomez-Leonardelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Dominic Gomez-Leonardelli, MD
Dr. Dominic Gomez-Leonardelli, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gomez-Leonardelli's Office Locations
Naval Medical Center San Diego34800 Bob Wilson Dr, San Diego, CA 92134 Directions (888) 607-4958
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have two surgeries done by Doc Leonardelli. He was very thorough in explaining what to expect and patiently answered all of my questions. His bedside manner both pre and post-op was very friendly and thorough.
About Dr. Dominic Gomez-Leonardelli, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1992966493
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez-Leonardelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez-Leonardelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez-Leonardelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.