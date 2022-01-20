See All Hand Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Dominic Gomez-Leonardelli, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dominic Gomez-Leonardelli, MD

Dr. Dominic Gomez-Leonardelli, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Gomez-Leonardelli works at Naval Medical Center San Diego in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gomez-Leonardelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Naval Medical Center San Diego
    34800 Bob Wilson Dr, San Diego, CA 92134

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jan 20, 2022
    I had to have two surgeries done by Doc Leonardelli. He was very thorough in explaining what to expect and patiently answered all of my questions. His bedside manner both pre and post-op was very friendly and thorough.
    About Dr. Dominic Gomez-Leonardelli, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992966493
    Education & Certifications

    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gomez-Leonardelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomez-Leonardelli works at Naval Medical Center San Diego in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gomez-Leonardelli’s profile.

    Dr. Gomez-Leonardelli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez-Leonardelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez-Leonardelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez-Leonardelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

