Dr. Dominic Gross, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (33)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dominic Gross, MD

Dr. Dominic Gross, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Gross works at West Texas Hand Surgery in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Texas Hand Surgery
    125 W Hague Rd Ste 10, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 307-2112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Trigger Finger

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corizon Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Noridian
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?

    Jun 25, 2020
    Very satisfied with treatment, doctor listened, evaluated problem, explained condition, and I feel he made the best course of treatment for my problem. I would highly recommended this doctor.
    O. Sanchez — Jun 25, 2020
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dominic Gross, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gross to family and friends

    Dr. Gross' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gross

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dominic Gross, MD.

    About Dr. Dominic Gross, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275572307
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of New Mexico
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    • U.C.L.A.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dominic Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gross works at West Texas Hand Surgery in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gross’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.