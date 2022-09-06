Dr. Dominic King, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic King, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dominic King, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center5555 Transportation Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 444-2094
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
I have been a patient of Dr. King for several years. Dr. King has been treating me for chronic pain issues and is very kind, patient and understanding. When I come to an appointment, he treats my issue the same day. When I have had injections, Dr.King performs these much more painless than anyone else. I once had an extreme spasm in my back and Dr. King got me in the same day for urgent treatment. He is just all around the BEST doctor I have ever had!
About Dr. Dominic King, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1780983437
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.