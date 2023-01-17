Dr. Kleinhenz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominic Kleinhenz, MD
Overview of Dr. Dominic Kleinhenz, MD
Dr. Dominic Kleinhenz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI.
Dr. Kleinhenz's Office Locations
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 457-1595Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 1598 S County Trl Ste 100203, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 443-4100
University Orthopedics Inc.45 Wells St Ste 204, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 637-7929
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was introduced to Dr. Kleinhenz by my Chiropractor. I was experiencing hard pain in my lower back and buttock with a slipped vertebra and no disc between L5 to S1. After taking a conservative approach with physical therapy and injections, my last option was surgery. Dr. Kleinhenz performed a fusion of L4 to S1 and inserted spacers. I spent 3 days in the hospital and I was fortunate that after 5+ months I was released to all normal activities with no experience of pain. Dr. Kleinhenz's communication along with his staff was awesome. He truly takes to heart the care he provides to his patience. I was lucky to be one of them.
About Dr. Dominic Kleinhenz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1275970303
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinhenz has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinhenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
