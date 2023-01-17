Overview of Dr. Dominic Kleinhenz, MD

Dr. Dominic Kleinhenz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI.



Dr. Kleinhenz works at Ocpn-uoi Inc. in East Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI and Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.