Overview of Dr. Dominic Maggio, MD

Dr. Dominic Maggio, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Maggio works at Dominic C Maggio MD LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Ear Ache and Advance Directive End of Life Planning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.