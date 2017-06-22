Dr. Dominic Maiello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maiello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Maiello, MD
Overview of Dr. Dominic Maiello, MD
Dr. Dominic Maiello, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Maiello works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Maiello's Office Locations
-
1
Dominic Maiello MD10 Huron Ave Apt 1L, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 798-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maiello?
Dr maello is one of the best doctors i have seen he tells you as it is his experience speaks for itself and his staff as well very pleasent wait time is not bad I would totally Recomend him...????????
About Dr. Dominic Maiello, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487628467
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Newark
- Umdnj-Univ Hosp, Rheumatology Umdnj-Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Manhattan College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maiello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maiello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maiello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maiello works at
Dr. Maiello has seen patients for Lupus, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maiello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maiello speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Maiello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maiello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maiello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maiello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.