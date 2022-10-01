See All Hand Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Dominic Patillo, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.6 (36)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dominic Patillo, MD

Dr. Dominic Patillo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Patillo works at Orthopedics/Sports Medicine Center in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patillo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center of Oregon LLC
    1515 NW 18th Ave Ste 300, Portland, OR 97209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 224-8399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

De Quervain's Disease
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
De Quervain's Disease
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 01, 2022
    I went to Dr. Patillo to treat my DQT. He was compassionate, and despite an obviously busy day, he was very patient with my plethora of questions. We'll see if the steroid injection works, but I'm confident he'll do a great job if I have to go back for further treatment.
    Shelli — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Dominic Patillo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275649162
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dominic Patillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patillo works at Orthopedics/Sports Medicine Center in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Patillo’s profile.

    Dr. Patillo has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Patillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

