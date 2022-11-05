Dr. Dominic Pelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Pelle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dominic Pelle, MD
Dr. Dominic Pelle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Pelle works at
Dr. Pelle's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-6191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pelly was absolutely outstanding and so was every member of his staff. I needed to have extensive surgery, very delicate surgery, and he took time both in the office and in the surgical suite before my surgery to make sure I felt comfortable, informed and safe. He is not one to jump for the knife first and then wonder if conservative care would have helped. That gives me a great deal of confidence and peace of mind when making decisions. He saw me as a team member in my care. And, as I went to the surgical suite and was being made ready, all the people that would be in the room he had gather around the surgical table and they introduce themselves and what they would be doing to support me during the surgery. That was wonderful! Then they all took a moment of quiet together before having me lay down and begin counting backwards… I would not ever hesitate to suggest him as a consult for anyone with spinal issues. He is highly skilled and easy to relate to. Bravo!
About Dr. Dominic Pelle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1184945453
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelle works at
Dr. Pelle has seen patients for Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.