Dr. Dominic Robine, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dominic Robine, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kansas City University|Kansas City University Of Medicine &amp; Biosciences: College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Robine's Office Locations
Nevada Cardiology Associates3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 480, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 996-1862Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Homestate Health Plan
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
In dealing with doctors and their offices for many years, I have never seen such a well run practice coupled with a doctor that really cares. He listens, pays attention, and explains everything thoroughly. Dr. Robine and his staff are excellent at what they do and a great example of people that do it right, consistently!
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1245438076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Kansas Medical School
- Kansas City University|Kansas City University Of Medicine &amp;amp; Biosciences: College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robine has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Aortic Ectasia and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Robine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robine.
