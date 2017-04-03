Overview of Dr. Dominic Romeo, MD

Dr. Dominic Romeo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.



Dr. Romeo works at Eastside Primary Care in Elmira, NY with other offices in Bath, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.