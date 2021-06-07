Overview

Dr. Dominic Tam, MD is a Dermatologist in Brookpark, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Tam works at Certified Dermatologists Brook Park in Brookpark, OH with other offices in Strongsville, OH, North Royalton, OH and Chagrin Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.