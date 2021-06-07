See All Dermatologists in Brookpark, OH
Dr. Dominic Tam, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (31)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Dominic Tam, MD is a Dermatologist in Brookpark, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Tam works at Certified Dermatologists Brook Park in Brookpark, OH with other offices in Strongsville, OH, North Royalton, OH and Chagrin Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Certified Dermatologists Brook Park
    14401 Snow Rd Ste 104, Brookpark, OH 44142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 572-3020
  2. 2
    Dominic W. Tam MD & Rose Cw Tam MD Inc.
    16000 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 572-3020
  3. 3
    7171 Royalton Rd Ste 200, North Royalton, OH 44133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 572-3020
  4. 4
    50 W Juniper Ln, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 572-3020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Dominic Tam, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598852501
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tam has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

