Overview of Dr. Dominick Gadaleta, MD

Dr. Dominick Gadaleta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Gadaleta works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY and Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.