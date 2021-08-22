Dr. Dominick Ligresti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ligresti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominick Ligresti, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominick Ligresti, MD is a Dermatologist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Ligresti works at
Locations
A. Parks Orthopedics LLC175 Franklin Ave Ste 103, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 661-1833
Dominick J. Ligresti MD36 Newark Ave Ste 120, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-6569
The Park Avenue Center for Advanced Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology1040 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 861-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ligresti diagnosed and treated my condition promptly and without delay. He has an easy going and pleasant personality. I like him. 5 ??Stars!!
About Dr. Dominick Ligresti, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hosps
- Med Coll Penn
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ligresti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ligresti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ligresti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ligresti has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ligresti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ligresti speaks Italian and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ligresti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ligresti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ligresti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ligresti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.