Overview of Dr. Dominick Lobraico Jr, DO

Dr. Dominick Lobraico Jr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Lobraico Jr works at West Long Branch OB/GYN in West Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Middletown, NJ and Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.