Dr. Dominick Lobraico Jr, DO is accepting new patients.
Dr. Dominick Lobraico Jr, DO
Overview of Dr. Dominick Lobraico Jr, DO
Dr. Dominick Lobraico Jr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Lobraico Jr works at
Dr. Lobraico Jr's Office Locations
1
Women's Comprehensive Health Care of New Jersey1019 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 229-6797
2
Jersey Shore Ambulatory Associates LLC1270 State Route 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (732) 671-3597
3
West Long Branch Ob/Gyn Assocs911 E County Line Rd Ste 201, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 367-9299
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor and his practice is above all the rest. I have been a patient for over 16 years. Always kind hearted and empathetic. Always supportive and thorough. I trust him and his fellow practioners with my life and will one day send my young teenage daughters to him as well. Extremely knowledgeable and very patient.
About Dr. Dominick Lobraico Jr, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1649214404
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobraico Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobraico Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobraico Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lobraico Jr has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobraico Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobraico Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobraico Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobraico Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobraico Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.