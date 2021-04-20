Dr. Dominick Sansone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sansone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominick Sansone, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dominick Sansone, DPM
Dr. Dominick Sansone, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health North.
Dr. Sansone's Office Locations
East Ocean Podiatry820 E Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (954) 481-3525Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I could give Dr. Sansone more than 5 stars he is so wonderful. I am a loving/doting Mom and panicked when I found out my son had a foot problem (on both feet) and potentially needed surgery. After asking around, I heard people raving about Dr. Sansone.. and I went to see him. He has the best bed side manner and truly is so knowledgeable. I never felt "rushed" or like any of my questions were dumb questions. After a few months of conservative therapies my son eventually needed surgery. Dr. Sansone was a saint. . he was at the surgery center early, with his amazing bed side manner making everyone feel super comfortable.. The surgery was such a blessing.. the best thing I ever did for my son (who is a major athlete). If you are ever skeptical, scared, or just need to hear it from another Mom.. THIS IS THE DOCTOR. He is truly the best.
About Dr. Dominick Sansone, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962724732
Education & Certifications
- Westside regional medical center
- Westside Medical Center
- Barry Univ
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sansone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sansone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sansone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sansone speaks Spanish.
191 patients have reviewed Dr. Sansone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sansone.
