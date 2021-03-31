Dr. Sudano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominick Sudano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dominick Sudano, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center.
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 694-8888Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Banner -- University Medical Center South Campus LLC2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 694-8888
Catalina Pointe Arthritis & Rheumatology Specialists PC7520 N Oracle Rd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 408-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He took over for DR Bridget Walsh and has taken wonderful professional introduced care of me. Never thought I find another "Gem" of Dr when Walsh retired. Thank you to both AWESOME Dr's
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Dr. Sudano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sudano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sudano has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudano.
