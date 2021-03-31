Overview of Dr. Dominick Sudano, MD

Dr. Dominick Sudano, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sudano works at UPH OUTPATIENT PEDIATRIC CLINIC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.