Overview of Dr. Dominick Tuason, MD

Dr. Dominick Tuason, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.



Dr. Tuason works at Pediatric Orthopedic Associates in Neptune, NJ with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.