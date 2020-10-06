See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Dominick Tuason, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dominick Tuason, MD

Dr. Dominick Tuason, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.

Dr. Tuason works at Pediatric Orthopedic Associates in Neptune, NJ with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tuason's Office Locations

    Pediatric Orthopedic Associates
    3700 State Route 33 Ste A, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 897-4200
    1 Long Wharf Dr Fl 2, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 737-8035

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Deformities
Scoliosis
Broken Arm
Spine Deformities
Scoliosis
Broken Arm

Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Blount's Disease Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Vertical Talus Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Perthe's Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 06, 2020
    Celia chiruzzo — Oct 06, 2020
    About Dr. Dominick Tuason, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588867790
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dominick Tuason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tuason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tuason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tuason has seen patients for Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

