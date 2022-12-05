See All Otolaryngologists in Middletown, OH
Dr. Dominik Greda, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dominik Greda, MD

Dr. Dominik Greda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Greda works at Premier ENT Associates in Middletown, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greda's Office Locations

    Premier ENT Associates in Middletown
    1055 Summitt Dr, Middletown, OH 45042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Dominik Greda, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306209622
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Duke University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dominik Greda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Greda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Greda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Greda works at Premier ENT Associates in Middletown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Greda’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Greda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greda.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

