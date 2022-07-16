Overview of Dr. Dominique Allen, MD

Dr. Dominique Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Allen works at Merryman & Allen LLC in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.