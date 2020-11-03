Dr. Cozien has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominique Cozien, MD
Overview of Dr. Dominique Cozien, MD
Dr. Dominique Cozien, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cozien's Office Locations
Dominique Cozien MD Pllc142 Joralemon St Ste 8F, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 722-7577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service. I have been going to him for the past 5 years on and off as needed. I like the way he follows up with your progress. He takes time to explain when you asked questions in a way that you can understand. I would and will referred him to family friends and colleagues
About Dr. Dominique Cozien, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cozien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cozien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cozien has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cozien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cozien speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cozien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cozien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cozien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cozien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.