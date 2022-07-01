Overview of Dr. Dominique Delma, MD

Dr. Dominique Delma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.



Dr. Delma works at Institute For Family Health in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.