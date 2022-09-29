Dr. Dominique Nickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominique Nickson, MD
Overview of Dr. Dominique Nickson, MD
Dr. Dominique Nickson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Nickson's Office Locations
Next Step Orthopedics8865 Synergy Dr Ste 101, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 547-0047
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The three ladies that greeted me were AMAZING. The office is warm, inviting, and professional. Dr. Nickson and all assistants were phenomenal............. as well as Dr. Nickson's virtual assistant. Best care ever !!! I will continue to use this Medical Staff when needed and will also refer anyone who needs these services.
About Dr. Dominique Nickson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1548211634
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
- State University of New York at Brooklyn
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
