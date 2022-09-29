Overview of Dr. Dominique Nickson, MD

Dr. Dominique Nickson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Nickson works at Next Step Orthopedics in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.