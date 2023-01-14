Overview of Dr. Don Aaron, MD

Dr. Don Aaron, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler County Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Evans Memorial Hospital and Optim Medical Center Screven.



Dr. Aaron works at The Wound Care Center in Statesboro, GA with other offices in Sylvania, GA and Metter, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Ankylosing Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.