Overview

Dr. Don Bandari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Bandari works at PM Medical in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.